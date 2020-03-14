Sportech (LON:SPO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Sportech (LON:SPO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SPO opened at GBX 24.80 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. Sportech has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 40.40 ($0.53).

Get Sportech alerts:

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.