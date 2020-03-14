Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson Sells 934 Shares

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $114,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,584.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Friday, March 13th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 484 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $55,698.72.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64.

On Monday, January 13th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $165,727.03.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $115.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,230,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,582,000 after purchasing an additional 552,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $207,366,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $201,355,000 after purchasing an additional 548,012 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.