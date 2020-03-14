Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPR. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.33.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $94.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,002,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 104,451 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 453.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.