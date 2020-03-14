Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) PT Lowered to GBX 125

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price target trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPI. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 135.89 ($1.79).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

LON SPI opened at GBX 87.75 ($1.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $351.95 million and a PE ratio of 21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.