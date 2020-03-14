Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,855 ($103.33) to GBX 8,710 ($114.58) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) target price (up from GBX 8,370 ($110.10)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to £100 ($131.54) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,640 ($113.65).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of SPX opened at GBX 8,225 ($108.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,936.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,499.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,950 ($91.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 78 ($1.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, for a total transaction of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.