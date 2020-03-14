SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA opened at $232.11 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $211.83 and a 52-week high of $295.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.8039 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $9.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.