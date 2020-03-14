Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 100.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million.

SONM opened at $0.63 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $18.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, National Securities lowered Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

