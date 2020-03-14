Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Buys A$29,396.00 in Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) insider Mark Compton acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$29.40 ($20.85) per share, with a total value of A$29,396.00 ($20,848.23).

ASX:SHL opened at A$29.01 ($20.57) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. Sonic Healthcare Limited has a 1 year low of A$23.76 ($16.85) and a 1 year high of A$32.07 ($22.74).

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

