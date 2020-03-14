Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC trimmed its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,608,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,316.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $2,633,478.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,312 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,148 shares of company stock valued at $13,708,015. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $91.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.