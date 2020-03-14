Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

STWRY opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Software has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

