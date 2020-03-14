SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SM Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SM Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.69.

SM Energy stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $263.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

