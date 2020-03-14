SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $14.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. SLM has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of SLM by 245.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 78.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,287 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of SLM by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 60,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 13.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 119,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.