Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) PT Lowered to $43.00 at B. Riley

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SKX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.38.
NYSE:SKX opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $44.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $4,859,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
