Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) PT Lowered to $43.00 at B. Riley

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SKX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.38.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

NYSE:SKX opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $4,859,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.