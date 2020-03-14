SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 44,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 283,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other SJW Group news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $343,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,148 shares of company stock valued at $471,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

SJW stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

