Sinclair Broadcast Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,597 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,864% compared to the average volume of 285 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of SBGI opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

