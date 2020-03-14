Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) Insider Buys £100,029.50 in Stock

Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) insider Gareth Richard Hague bought 54,070 shares of Simplybiz Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £100,029.50 ($131,583.14).

LON:SBIZ opened at GBX 156 ($2.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.90. Simplybiz Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 155 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 268.65 ($3.53).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Simplybiz Group’s previous dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Simplybiz Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Simplybiz Group in a report on Tuesday.

About Simplybiz Group

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

