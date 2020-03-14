SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$14.25 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$14.25 price objective on SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.93 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

