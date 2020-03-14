Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Silgan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silgan to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

SLGN stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Silgan has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

