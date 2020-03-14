Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.