Short Interest in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Decreases By 9.0%

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Weibo by 183.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,456 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,000. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. Weibo has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.99 million. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Weibo’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.