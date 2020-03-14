Short Interest in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Rises By 50.8%

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the February 13th total of 193,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VIVE stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.24.

VIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.60.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

