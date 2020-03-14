Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Decreases By 22.2%

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of VTGN opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,741 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

VTGN has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

