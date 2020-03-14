Short Interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Increases By 36.9%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 720,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Viper Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of VNOM opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.00%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,384.62%.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

