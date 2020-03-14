Short Interest in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Grows By 11.1%

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,660,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 14,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days. Approximately 26.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $282.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

