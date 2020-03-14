Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Grows By 52.5%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of UUU opened at $0.42 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.