Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Grows By 52.5%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of UUU opened at $0.42 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.44.
About Universal Security Instruments
