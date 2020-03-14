Short Interest in TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) Rises By 1,900.0%

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered TSR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered TSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of TSRI stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.38. TSR has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

About TSR

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

