Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expands By 2,138.1%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 2,138.1% from the February 13th total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 38.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.12. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

