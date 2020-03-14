Short Interest in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Grows By 41.4%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.18% of Retractable Technologies worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.