Short Interest in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Expands By 39.5%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the February 13th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $109,013.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,232.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 149,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $63.42 on Friday. National HealthCare has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

