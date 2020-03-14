Short Interest in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Drops By 53.9%

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the February 13th total of 283,300 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 708,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider Ault & Company, Inc. acquired 660,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $739,947.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 666,945 shares in the company, valued at $746,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DPW stock. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,474,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,592,000. DPW accounts for about 7.2% of HMI Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HMI Capital LLC owned 137.62% of DPW as of its most recent SEC filing.

DPW stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. DPW has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

