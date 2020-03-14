Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of STVG opened at GBX 359 ($4.72) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 418.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 395.97. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 325.24 ($4.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 455 ($5.99). The firm has a market cap of $140.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65.
About STV Group
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.
Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.