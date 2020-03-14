Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 471 ($6.20) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt cut shares of Playtech to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 417.86 ($5.50).

Get Playtech alerts:

PTEC stock opened at GBX 176.40 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 313.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 376.78. The stock has a market cap of $535.51 million and a PE ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Playtech’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. Playtech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.