Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SCL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

TSE SCL opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$1.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.46. The firm has a market cap of $184.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.15%. Shawcor’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$31,453.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at C$82,981.47.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

