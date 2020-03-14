Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target Raised to GBX 770

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shaftesbury to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 850.50 ($11.19).

LON:SHB opened at GBX 719 ($9.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 865.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 900.68. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

