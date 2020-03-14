Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$11.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.54.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$11.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.44.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

