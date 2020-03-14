Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$11.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.54.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$11.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.44.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

