ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director Acquires $149,729.40 in Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,729.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,291.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $28.86 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

