Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Upgraded to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Securitas has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

About Securitas

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

