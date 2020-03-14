Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Upgraded to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Securitas has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.
About Securitas
