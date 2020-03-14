Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SES. CIBC cut shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.60.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SES opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$8.75. The stock has a market cap of $179.93 million and a PE ratio of 124.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 2,700.00%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.