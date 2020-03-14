SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $36.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.86.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

