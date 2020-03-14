SDX Energy (LON:SDX) PT Lowered to GBX 30 at Peel Hunt

SDX Energy (LON:SDX) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of SDX opened at GBX 14 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. SDX Energy has a one year low of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.88.

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

