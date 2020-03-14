SDL (LON:SDL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SDL (LON:SDL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SDL opened at GBX 504 ($6.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $458.43 million and a PE ratio of 26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 584.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 558.82. SDL has a 12 month low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 640 ($8.42).

SDL Company Profile

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

