SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Issues Earnings Results

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 486.98% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.