Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $205,000 Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,393,000 after acquiring an additional 467,702 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sanmina Corp has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

