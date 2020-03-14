Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 24,686 Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,686 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 3,776.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 965,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 248.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 33,195 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,317,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after buying an additional 259,763 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 68.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMC opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. United Microelectronics Corp has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

