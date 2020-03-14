Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.37% of Natural Health Trends worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHTC. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 2,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Natural Health Trends by 13.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

NHTC opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 7.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.46%.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.