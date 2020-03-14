Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 206.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Workday were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,755,000 after acquiring an additional 301,656 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 15,837.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 258,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 256,569 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Workday by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,447 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Workday by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,898,000 after purchasing an additional 218,401 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $125.04 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,766 shares of company stock valued at $55,763,534 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

