Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARVN. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $184,476,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,639,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after buying an additional 203,127 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,708,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Arvinas by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arvinas Inc has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

