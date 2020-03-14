Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 20,705 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 289,572 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,308 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.