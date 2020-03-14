Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $386,000 in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SYNNEX by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $36,967.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,603.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,579 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

