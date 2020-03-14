Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $379,000 in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $123,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of VLY opened at $7.32 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Jennifer W. Steans purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter V. Maio purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.